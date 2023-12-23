Mizzou & The NFL Dominate The Friday Sports Report

It’s Braggin Rights tonight in St. Louis as Mizzou takes on number 13 Illinois in men’s basketball, a tremendous tradition in the Gateway City.

Tigers hoping to pick up where they left off a season ago.

They entered that game against Illinois with a record of 10 -1 and trounced the Alinai 93 -71.

Tigers made 10 of 20 three -point shots. Kobe Brown was a monster, 31 -5 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals. But of course Kobe has moved on now to the NBA.

Illinois playing some very good basketball right now.

They’ve scored a big win here recently against Final Four participant last year, Florida, Atlantic, they’re 8 -2 overall.

It’ll be an 8 o ‘clock tip tonight in St. Louis.

On now to the NFL.

We get Saturday NFL football tomorrow.

The Bengals and Steelers at 3:30.

The suddenly resurgent Buffalo Bills, their NLA, to take on the Chargers after that franchise fired their coach and fired their general manager in the last week.

Of course the Chiefs won’t play until Christmas Day against the Vegas Raiders.

That’ll be a 12 -new kickoff.

You can hear it on 93.5 Rocks the Lake.