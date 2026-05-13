Mizzou’s Ahmad Hardy Returns To COMO – No New Updates On His Leg Or If He Can Play Anytime Soon

Mizzou running back Ahmad Hardy is back in Columbia today, as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound he suffered outside a concert down in his native Mississippi.

Still a lot of unknowns in this story.

We know Hardy was shot in his upper leg.

We don’t know which leg was impacted.

We also don’t know when Hardy will be able to return to football activities.

In fact, we may not know that news for several more months.

The good news from a football perspective on the Tigers?

They have two tremendous running backs in their stable.

Hardy one, Jamal Roberts, two, who came back to the Tigers during the portal season when there were other bigger offers.

Probably with more money and more playing opportunities elsewhere he elects to come back to Mizzou.

Could be a very important development.

Mizzou basketball.

They’ve got themselves a transfer from South Dakota.

Jordan Crawford joins Mizzou. It’s his fourth basketball program in the last four years, but he’s a guard that will bring 3 point shooting experience.