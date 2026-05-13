Wed. May 13th, 2026

 

Missouri Ranks #9 For Record Fatal Crashes Among Older Drivers And Elderly Residents

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Wednesday, May 13th, 2026

The State of Missouri recorded a fatal distracted older driver crash rate of 1.88 per 100,000 elderly residents from 2020 to 2024.

That’s according to a report issued by the law firm of Easton and Easton LLC which puts Missouri 9th nationally averaging 20.8 fatal crashes per year with a net increase of 10 crashes over the five-year period.

States ranking higher than Missouri in the study include: Oklahoma, New Jersey, Wyoming, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana and New Mexico.

The study used data provided by the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Wednesday, May 13th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony