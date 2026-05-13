Missouri Ranks #9 For Record Fatal Crashes Among Older Drivers And Elderly Residents

The State of Missouri recorded a fatal distracted older driver crash rate of 1.88 per 100,000 elderly residents from 2020 to 2024.

That’s according to a report issued by the law firm of Easton and Easton LLC which puts Missouri 9th nationally averaging 20.8 fatal crashes per year with a net increase of 10 crashes over the five-year period.

States ranking higher than Missouri in the study include: Oklahoma, New Jersey, Wyoming, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana and New Mexico.

The study used data provided by the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.