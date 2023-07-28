MLB Baseball Scores And Trades From Thursday Announced

Let’s get to some baseball from yesterday as we get closer to the trade deadline.

Cardinals may have seen the final start in Jack Flaherty’s Redbird career.

He did not hang around long enough to earn the win, but the birds beat the Diamondbacks 11 -7 for Flaherty in what might have been his farewell.

Five innings, three runs on eight hits.

Struck out four.

Nolan Gorman homers twice in the win for the Redbirds.

Royals they lose to the Guardians 8 -3 was the final.

Royals do get some offense from MJ Melendez.

He homers for the eighth time on the season.

Royals on Thursday will have the day off and what ultimately is a pretty light schedule in the big leagues.

But we’re seeing some trades going down.

A lot of questions as to what the Angels will do with Shohei Otani.

I don’t think he will be traded.

In fact, the Angels look to be going for it.

They acquire starting pitcher Lucas Geolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox for a couple of prospects.