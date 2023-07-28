Cardinals Fall To Cubs At Bush While Rumors Continue On Trades

The scene for the Cardinals last night blown out by the Cubbies 10 -3 at Bush.

It all started when Miles Michaelis was ejected in the first inning.

The sequence of events began when Wilson Contreras was struck in the back of the head by an Ian Hap backswing on accident.

Their farmer teammates hugged it out.

But then Hap was plunked by a Michaelis pitch on the backside.

He certainly wasn’t looking to injure him, but the umpiring crew decided to eject Michaelis anyway.

The Cardinals never really recovered.

Again 10 -3 was the final.

We told you yesterday afternoon reports were circulating out of Los Angeles the LA Times to be exact that the Dodgers were looking at a possible trade with the Cardinals in Nolan Aranato.

The post -dispatch in St. Louis disputed those reports.

Aranato has 4 years left on his contract and a no trade clause at that.

But the reports did indicate Aranato would be willing to waive that no trade clause to go to Los Angeles.

The trade deadline is next week.

Stay tuned.

Big news out of college football.

We hinted at it earlier this week, but the University of Colorado now officially returning to the Big 12.

They leave the Pac -12 maybe other schools looking to jump ship as well