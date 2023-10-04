MLB Playoffs Kick Off Tuesday As Cards & Royals Call It A Season

The Major League Baseball Playoffs begin today.

Four games, it’s the wild card round.

The better seed gets all three games at home if needed.

It starts with Texas in Tampa Bay, the former Cardinal Jordan Montgomery going up against Tyler Glass.

Now, 3 -30 will be the Blue Jays in Minnesota, Twins, Pablo Lopez and Kevin Gosman.

We get into prime time.

This should be a very good series.

The Diamondbacks and Brewers in Milwaukee, Brandon Fatt and Corbin Burns.

The Nightcap Philadelphia World Series runner -up last year taking on the upstart Miami Marlins, managed by the former Cardinal player and bench coach in Skip Schumacher.

Cardinals:

Final game was Sunday….a great way to end the season with a win, 4 to 3 against the Reds….not only that but they also win 2 out of the 3 games in the stint.

Additionally, the legendary Cardinal Adam Wainwright promised his family that they’d get a puppy when he retired.

CBS news reports he didn’t have to, because the team gave him one.

Pitcher Adam Wainwright was given a little dog in a basket before his last game on Sunday – a Lagotto Romagnolo, which basically looks like a chocolate goldendoodle.

And he seemed to love it: CLICK HERE FOR THE VIDEO

Royals:

Final game also Sunday….they end the season with a win also, 5 to 2 against the Yankees….they also pull off 2 out of 3 wins in the 3 game stint.