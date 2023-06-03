MO AG Bailey Joins 18 States In Fighting Back Against Biden Rule Involving Crisis At Southern Border

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office has joined an 18 state coalition in filing suit which takes aim at the Biden Administration’s proposed new rule which, according to the lawsuit, fails to mitigate the en masse illegal immigration occurring at the southern border.

Bailey says that the President refuses to carry out his constitutionally mandated responsibilities when it comes to keeping the border and illegal immigration under control.

The lawsuit filed by the 18-state coalition can be viewed in its entirety below:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined an 18 state coalition in filing suit against the Biden Administration for its proposed new “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways” rule which fails to mitigate the en masse illegal immigration occurring at the southern border.