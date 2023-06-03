Osage Beach Looking For Input On Public Works Department & Projects

The City of Osage Beach is putting the call out for some outside help to determine how well the public works department is functioning.

The city is issuing a request for proposals, effective next Wednesday June 7th, for an outside firm to conduct an operational review and assessment of the department.

The Osage Beach Public Works consists of transportation, water and sewer departments with the assessment to primarily focus on operational, structural and staffing components with a heavy focus on the sewer department.

The request for proposals to conduct the review in Osage Beach will close at 10-AM on Wednesday, July 5th.