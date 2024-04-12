Last Gas Powered Camaro Expected To Be Raffled Off During Street Meet

Imagine attending the Magic Dragon Street Meet National Car Show in a few weeks and driving away in a brand new sports car…?…that’s exactly what could happen to you with a little bit of luck on your side.

“We’re holding a raffle for a brand new, 2024 Chevrolet Camaro, and I might add….it’s the last gas power version for the Camaro,” says Robert Kucsik with the Lake Ozark Daybreak Rotary.

He tells KRMS News only three-thousand raffle tickets are being sold at $20.00 a piece for the all black Chevrolet Camaro with red trimmed wheels.

All proceeds over the cost of the Camaro will be earmarked for various charities the Rotary supports.

You do not have to be present to win the beast.