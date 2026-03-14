ACLU Takes Aim At Ruling Allowing Congressional Map Update In Missouri

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri takes aim at a ruling by a Jackson County Circuit Court judge that a new gerrymandered congressional map passed by the General Assembly can stay in place despite a lawsuit that was filed to challenge the map.

The Campaign Legal Center, the ACLU Voting Rights Project and the ACLU of Missouri issued a joint statement and filed the lawsuit respectfully disagreeing with the trial court’s ruling which, they claim, misapplied the law and overlooked overwhelming evidence that the mid-decade congressional map violates the Missouri Constitution’s compactness requirement.

The statement goes on to blame the action on pressure from President Trump which divides the Kansas City area across multiple sprawling districts resulting in a significant setback in fair representation.