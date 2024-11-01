MO DNR Working On Publication To Help Landowners Fight Creek Erosion

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on a newly developed publication designed to help inform Missouri landowners about working in or near streams on their properties.

The publication contains information about bank stabilization techniques and permitting, instream gravel excavation, technical and financial assistance, and other related topics.

It also contains links to a variety of resources and contact information for several relevant organizations.

While the information in the guide applies to all Missouri landowners, it may be especially of interest to farmers and other rural landowners who face excessive streambank erosion or stream management challenges.

Public review and written comments on the proposed publication will be accepted by the DNR via mail or email until 5 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2024.