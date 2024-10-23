MO Parks Biannual Trails Meeting Set To Take Place In September

The Missouri State Parks Department will be holding its biannual trails advisory board meeting in about a week-and-a-half to talk about several issues.

The issues appearing on the published agenda include: the Fiscal Year 2025 Recreational Trails Program, the Open Project Selection Process and the Fiscal Year 2025 R-T-P Grant Application.

Some of the Trails in the Lake Region include trails within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park, Truman State Park, The City of Warsaw, The Rock Island Trail and the KATY Trail.

The meeting is set for 10:30 on the morning of Saturday, September 2nd, at the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site in Jefferson City.

The meeting is open to the public.