Osage Beach police report three arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 32-year-old Lake Ozark woman and a 51-year-old Osage Beach man were arrested on the 17th for possession of a controlled substance while a 38-year-old woman from Eldon was arrested on the 19th for stealing.

Osage Beach police also responded to a combined 48 fire and ambulance calls and initiated 36 traffic stops.