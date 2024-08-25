Reminder….Annual Delinquent Tax Auction Starts Monday In Missouri

Monday marks a big day with delinquent property tax sales taking place across the lake area with hundreds of parcels and other pieces of property delinquent for at least three years on the auction block.

Purchasers who go through the process of registering will be able to lay claim as winning bidders to the delinquent property, or properties, they acquire. However, the person whose name is recorded on the property has one year to catch up on the taxes, penalties, interest and fees before the purchases permanently gets to record his or her name as legal owner.

If the property is reclaimed, the purchaser gets a full refund plus interest.

In the lake area…Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties…the sales begin at 10:00 Monday morning at the respective courthouses.