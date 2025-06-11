MO Senate Bill 81 Signed Into Law By Governor Kehoe

Missouri Senate-81 has been signed into law by Governor Mike Kehoe.

In signing the bill on Tuesday, Kehoe says the bill gives the state more tools to strengthen public safety.

Several provisions are included in the new law which establishes license reciprocity for law enforcement spouses, extending the line of duty compensation sunset, expanding criminal background checks, extending the Missouri emergency response commission fee, modernizing fireworks regulations and broadening the list of criminal acts under Trey’s Law.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Kurtis Gregory and Representative Tim Taylor.