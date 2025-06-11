MO Attorney General Andrew Bailey Joins Coalition of AG’s Supporting President Trump’s Actions in California

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joins 25 other Republican Attorneys General to issue a statement in support of President Trump’s Action in California.

Bailey says there’s nothing wrong with a peaceful protest but for those who decide instead to start fires, assault, loot, set police cars on fire and engage in anarchy they must be held accountable.

Over the weekend, President Trump deployed the National Guard after riots broke out targeting immigration agents.

The statement issued by A-G Bailey and the other Attorneys General is condemning violent attacks on law enforcement, the normalization of mob violence as ‘activism’, attempts to de-legitimize efforts to restore order and leaders who put politics above public safety.