MO Senate Bill Working Towards Transitional Benefits Program

A new approach to certain benefits may be coming to Missouri.

Much of Monday afternoon and evening were spent on Senate Bill 82.

Sponsor, Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold, says her proposal seeks to modify provisions relating to public assistance…“If you were to fill out an application for every single benefit that a person could qualify for…it would be 63 pages.”

Senate Bill 82 would establish a transitional benefits program for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

During discussion, Sen. Lauren Arthur of Kansas City mentioned this is idea is not new…“I’ve had the opportunity to hear this legislation in committee….I’m familiar with the idea and the concept, it’s one that we’ve worked on over the years.”

Missouri senators gave Senate Bill 82 first-round approval on Monday evening. Another “yes” vote would send this measure to the Missouri House of Representatives for similar consideration.