Two St. Louis area residents are being held on felony drug charges in the Camden County Jail.

53-year-old Scott Davis, of Imperial, and 28-year-old Allison Barks, of St. Louis, were arrested by Osage Beach police on Thursday of last week.

Both face one class-B felony count of second-degree trafficking drugs and are being held without bond.

They are both scheduled to be arraigned in Associate Circuit Court Thursday morning.