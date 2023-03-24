MO Senate Looking At Returning Some Property Tax Questions To Local Control

The Missouri Senate considers an idea that would return local control of certain property tax questions to cities and counties in our state.

On Tuesday afternoon, Missouri senators gave initial approval to Senate Joint Resolution 35.

Sponsor, Sen. Nick Schroer of O’Fallon, says this resolution would modify provisions relating to property taxes…

“SJR 35 would authorize this levy to be decreased by the elected governing body of that county, should they choose to do so.”

The current system of letting local municipalities lower property taxes goes back to 1985.

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Sen. Doug Beck of St. Louis points out Senate Joint Resolution 35 would be on a future ballot…

“I always kinda wanna keep Government local, and yours is local but I also think more local….is the voter themselves.”

Another positive vote would send Senate Joint Resolution 35 to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration.