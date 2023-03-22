Lakeport Village TIF Commission To Meet Next Monday

The Lakeport Village Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan will be the main focus of the next TIF Commission meeting in Osage Beach.

During the meeting, the commission will be provided with details of the TIF process and meet with Lakeport Village developers who, at the same time, will present their plans along with a cost benefit analysis and qualifications study for the project.

The commission will also elect a chairman and officers for the process.

There will be no public comments taken during the meeting which is set for next Monday, March 27th, beginning at 6:00 in Osage Beach City Hall.