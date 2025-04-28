Warsaw Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge

A 49-year-old Benton County man faces felony domestic assault and resisting arrest charges after allegedly beating his wife on two different occasions.

Warsaw Police say officers were dispatched during the early-morning hours on Sunday to a reported domestic in progress. During the course of the investigation, the victim, who reportedly had several bruises, told officers that she had also been beaten by her husband back on the 19th of this month.

The suspect, Tyrone Perry, attempted to get away from officers by running into a house but was taken into custody and to the Benton County Jail without further incident.

Perry was being held on a $20,000 bond.