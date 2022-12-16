Fri. Dec 16th, 2022

 

MODOT Advises Alternate Routes Due To Road Construction In Benton County

Thursday, December 15th, 2022

MO-DOT wants drivers who use a couple of highways in Benton County to be aware of some work next week that will affect their travels.

Next Tuesday December 20th between 8 AM and 3 PM the portion of Route JJ between Benton County Route U and Tower Avenue north of Cole Camp will be closed to through traffic.

Then the following day, Wednesday the 21st Route W will be closed near Brockman Avenue just west of Stover from 8 until 3.

In both cases crews will be working to replace some collapsed pipes under the road surface.

 

***Details:

Benton County Route W CLOSED West of Stover Dec. 21 for Pipe Work

 When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday, December 21

 Where: Benton County Route W between Boeschenville Avenue and Brockman Avenue west of Stover

What: MoDOT crews replacing collapsed pipe underneath the road

 

Benton County Route JJ CLOSED North of Cole Camp Dec. 20 for Pipe Work

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday, December 20

Where: Benton County Route JJ between Benton County Route U and Tower Avenue north of Cole Camp

What: MoDOT crews replacing collapsed pipe underneath the road

 

Traffic Impacts:

  • Route JJ & W CLOSED where crews are working
  • Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the work zone but will not be able to travel through the work zone
  • Drivers urged to find alternate routes
  • No signed detours planned
  • Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zones
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

