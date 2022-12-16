MODOT Advises Alternate Routes Due To Road Construction In Benton County

Fri. Dec 16th, 2022
MO-DOT wants drivers who use a couple of highways in Benton County to be aware of some work next week that will affect their travels.
Next Tuesday December 20th between 8 AM and 3 PM the portion of Route JJ between Benton County Route U and Tower Avenue north of Cole Camp will be closed to through traffic.
Then the following day, Wednesday the 21st Route W will be closed near Brockman Avenue just west of Stover from 8 until 3.
In both cases crews will be working to replace some collapsed pipes under the road surface.
***Details:
Benton County Route W CLOSED West of Stover Dec. 21 for Pipe Work
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday, December 21
Where: Benton County Route W between Boeschenville Avenue and Brockman Avenue west of Stover
What: MoDOT crews replacing collapsed pipe underneath the road
Benton County Route JJ CLOSED North of Cole Camp Dec. 20 for Pipe Work
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday, December 20
Where: Benton County Route JJ between Benton County Route U and Tower Avenue north of Cole Camp
What: MoDOT crews replacing collapsed pipe underneath the road
