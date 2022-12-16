Miller County Prosecutor Disappointed In Ruling On Former Teacher Who Had Sex With Student

The former Miller County school phys-ed teacher and girls basketball coach who admitted in October to 3 counts of felony sexual contact with one of his minor students has been sentenced.

And the Miller county prosecutor tells KRMS News in a phone call he’s disappointed in the judge’s decision.

Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey says he wanted a “straight” ten year prison sentence for 26 year old Michael Allen of Versailles who admitted to the crimes without a negotiated plea.

Yesterday (WED) the Miller County Circuit Court sentenced Allen to that total of ten years for the three felonies to be served consecutively.

However the judge sentenced Allen under a sex offender assessment provision – which means he could be released on probation in as little as 120 days.

Winfrey told KRMS he disagrees with the Judge’s decision, but respects his ruling and the judicial process.