An Independence man is dead after a two-vehicle accident late Monday morning on U-S-Highway-65 at Balke Road in Benton County.

The highway patrol says 89-year-old William Gorman was attempting to cross 65 pulling into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 74-year-old Judith Rehmer of Cole Camp.

Rehmer was apparently not injured. Gorman, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers had been wearing seat belts at the time.