MODOT Continuing Maintenance Work Before Next Big Snowstorm Approaches

With no snow in sight at least for right now in the lake area forecast, MoDOT continues to take care of some routine maintenance items while, at the same time, urging motorists to continue taking the usual precautions when driving through any work zones.

“Some roadside work, some ditching going on throughout the entire listening area. So if you see a lane closure, just slow down, give them some room and take your time getting through there and put your phone down while while operating that motor vehicle.”

Roeger also says a list of all current projects in the lake area can be found on MoDOT’s website.