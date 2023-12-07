Miller County Agrees To Put Sales Tax Increase For Voters To Decide Fate Of Swinging Bridge Repairs

How much do the residents of Miller County want to save the old swinging bridge for vehicle traffic in Brumley…?

That will be an issue to be answered after the County Commission approved putting a proposed sales tax increase for local parks on the April 2nd ballot.

“This would be by far spreading the cost out over tax revenues. Actually from outside revenues is the is a nice thing. We have people coming into the lake and spending money, but this will fund it to the point that we can actually start it and complete this project,” says First District Commissioner Don Abbett, “The bad part of this is that it’s such a small segment of the county population that that uses the bridge, that the amount of money that they’re needing to open this bridge is undoable for, for us as a county. This is by far the best option that we have.“

The one-eighth of one-percent tax, if approved, would raise an estimated $2.4 million each year over a four-year period to go towards the repairs and future maintenance of the bridge which, effectively with its two approaches included, be established as the “Swinging Bridge Park.”