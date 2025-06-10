MODOT Crews “Caught By Surprised” When Called Out To Plow Hail On 54

If you were driving highway-54 between Lake Ozark and Eldon Sunday night, those MoDOT snowplows clearing the roadway were not just your imagination, but neither was the onslaught of hail…up to golf ball size…that pelted the area.

Danny Roeger, Central District Area Engineer, says the amount of hail caught a lot of people by surprise including MoDOT work crews who were summoned by law enforcement to help clear the highway.

“It took about an hour from the initial time that that includes the commute time for our maintenance workers to get to the shed from their house because they, you know, some of them do have to commute upwards of 1/2 hour.”

There were accidents reported and significant damage to several vehicles that were caught in the mess.

In the meantime, from hooking up snow plows Sunday night, MoDOT continued normal operations today with grass cutting duties.