Missouri Ranks # 31 For Working Fathers

The role of being a working dad responsible for being a parent and provider comes into focus in a study conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com.

The study took a look at 22 key indicators to rank the 50 states plus the District of Columbia with Missouri coming in as the 31st best state for working dads.

Key indicators used in the study included, among others: economic and social well-being; work-life balance; child-care; and overall health.

The worst states for working dads according to the study are Mississippi, West Virginia and New Mexico while the best states for working dads are Connecticut and Massachusetts with D.C. also among the best in the study.

Full Report:

With Father’s Day approaching and 94.3% of married dads working last year compared to 72.3% of married moms, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst States for Working Dads, as well as expert commentary.

In order to help dads balance their dual role as parent and provider, WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 22 key indicators of friendliness toward working dads. The data set ranges from the average length of the work day for men to child-care costs to the share of men in good or better health.

Best States for Working Dads Worst States for Working Dads 1. Massachusetts 42. Idaho 2. District of Columbia 43. Arkansas 3. Connecticut 44. South Carolina 4. Rhode Island 45. Oklahoma 5. New Jersey 46. Alabama 6. Minnesota 47. Nevada 7. Wisconsin 48. Louisiana 8. Illinois 49. Mississippi 9. New Hampshire 50. West Virginia 10. Maryland 51. New Mexico

Best vs. Worst

Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate for dads with kids aged 0 to 17 which is 3.8 times lower than in West Virginia, the highest.

which is 3.8 times lower than in West Virginia, the highest. Massachusetts has the lowest male uninsured rate which is 5.5 times lower than in Texas, the highest.

which is 5.5 times lower than in Texas, the highest. South Dakota has the lowest average annual early child-care costs (adjusted for median family income) which is 2.4 times lower than in New Mexico, the highest.

which is 2.4 times lower than in New Mexico, the highest. Hawaii has the lowest share of men who couldn’t afford to see a doctor in the past year because of costs which is 2.8 times lower than in Texas, the highest.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-working-dads/13458