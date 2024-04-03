MODOT Declares April To Be “No More Trash Bash” Month

With all this month being designated as the “No More Trash Bash,” MoDOT is doing its part to chip in.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the cleaning up in the lake area is part of a statewide effort.

“Folks who are able to participate in the “adopt the highway” program, who want to pick up trash to help keep our roadways tight and neatly….we will be picking up the trash as well. So, emphasize “No More Trash Bash” so just reminding folks to remember to secure your load, again….if you drive a pickup, whatever’s in the bed of your truck…who knows what could fly out.”

Roeger also says, if you come across what appears to be a problem area, not to hesitate and make a call to MoDOT (1-800-ASK-MODOT).