Docudrama Scheduled For Miller County Students On Wednesday

Motorists who normally use Route-HH between the Tuscumbia Riverside Park and the ballfield may encounter some delays on Wednesday.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the Tuscumbia Fire and Miller County Ambulance districts to conduct a docudrama for students in the Miller County R-3 and St. Elizabeth R-4 school districts.

The purpose of the docudrama will be to show the students what could be a real-life situation, most often fatal, when it comes to traffic accidents caused by impaired driving.

The drill is scheduled from 11-AM until 2:00-PM and will be complete with fire, ambulance and helicopter all responding.

The use of alternate routes is encouraged during those three hours.