News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News Top Stories

MODOT Hunting For More Employees In The Lake Area

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 29, 2022 , , ,

The “help wanted” signs are still very visible around much of the lake area and beyond.

Included in those looking for some good men or women to fill several positions is the department of transportation which says the shortage of workers continues from the winter season…

“We got through it ok, but it was a challenge statewide” says Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, “Some of our snow operations took a little longer than typical, but that’s the challenge when you don’t have the workforce you need to operate.”

He tells KRMS that anyone interested in working for MoDOT can check out the openings online at “modot.org” and to follow the links from there.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Featured Stories Local News Top Stories

Linn Creek Adds Tesla Model 3 to Police Fleet

Mar 29, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

KRMS Candidate Forum This Tuesday At Encore Lakeside Grill

Mar 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Storm Spotter Training in Morgan County

Mar 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Featured Stories Local News Top Stories

Linn Creek Adds Tesla Model 3 to Police Fleet

Mar 29, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

KRMS Candidate Forum This Tuesday At Encore Lakeside Grill

Mar 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Storm Spotter Training in Morgan County

Mar 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News State News

Turkey Season Set To Return This April

Mar 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com