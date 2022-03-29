The “help wanted” signs are still very visible around much of the lake area and beyond.

Included in those looking for some good men or women to fill several positions is the department of transportation which says the shortage of workers continues from the winter season…

“We got through it ok, but it was a challenge statewide” says Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, “Some of our snow operations took a little longer than typical, but that’s the challenge when you don’t have the workforce you need to operate.”

He tells KRMS that anyone interested in working for MoDOT can check out the openings online at “modot.org” and to follow the links from there.