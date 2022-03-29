A Senate bill trying to expand provisions of self-defense on private property in Missouri seems to be stalled in this year’s General Assembly.

Justin Brown, who represents Camden-Crawford-Dent-Phelps-and-Pulaski counties, is the sponsor of the bill.

The bill, as written, seeks to clarify that a “dwelling” where deadly force can be used against intruders includes the land immediately surrounding a house, residence or dwelling.

Under current law, deadly force is allowed against someone unlawfully entering or attempting to enter a dwelling, residence, vehicle or private property.

Brown’s bill was read once earlier this month and has not advance any further.