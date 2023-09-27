MODOT Is On The Hunt For More People To Join Their Winter Crews

With the main construction season all but over for MoDOT, the focus now turns toward making sure there’s enough personnel to make it through the winter in the lake area.

“We are looking for seasonal maintenance workers or emergency operators for the winters,” says Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger, “So if you are a local truck driver, ready mix driver, dump truck driver already hold a CDL and just looking to make up some extra cash and the during inclement weather when you’re probably not hauling any materials.”

More information about the seasonal job openings is available on MoDOT’s website.

Otherwise…there are still some delays along north-5 for asphalt work and detours are still in place for the Route-C bridge closure near Brumley.