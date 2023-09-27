Osage Beach PD Reports Routine Week Across The Area

The Osage Beach Police Department reports a fairly routine week with five arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Days says, of the five, 47-year-old Bennie Jett from Osage Beach was picked up on a felony drug charge along with driving-related offenses.

There were also two others picked up on pending stealing charges and one each for driving-related offenses and being a minor in possession of an intoxicating liquor.

Osage Beach police also assisted at 19 ambulance and 38 fire department responses for the week.