MODOT Lake Area Crew Standing By For Snowstorm With “Strike Teams”

With the winter solstice arriving later today just in time for the first storm of the season, how ready is MoDOT in the lake area …?

According to Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger, it’s “go-time”…“Our sheds are doing well…..we’re stacked well locally and we’re doing ok….better off than most areas around the state, especially the urbans areas around the state.”

Roeger also says, not only are the local crews ready, but the Central District also has a “strike team” ready to hit the road if needed to help out in other areas…“We’ve got a crew here locally that’s made up of six guys who volunteered to be on a “Strike Team” that should another district around the state need help, they’ll get the call.”

In the meantime, with the uncertainty of how much snow Mother Nature will deliver this time around, it’ll be all hands on deck for the local MoDOT crew.