Ike Skelton Officially Sworn In As Camden County Presiding Commissioner

Although he doesn’t officially step into office until January 1st, Ike Skelton now has formally been sworn in as the new presiding commissioner in Camden County.

Skelton tells KRMS News the reality is hitting him now…“It’s completely real now, and I mean it was real before and obliviously I’ve been part of a lot of things going on but….if anything happened and I had to take over tomorrow, I’m officially sworn in and I could do it.”

Circuit Judge Matthew Hamner officiated the swearing-in of Skelton.

Skelton now hits the ground running with his first priority calling for a number of volunteers to help at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton and other area warming centers…“The Community Christian Church in Camdenton….they’re going to open their doors to be a warming center. It will be open from 7AM Thursday until about Noon on Christmas.”

To volunteer or find out more about volunteering, you can call the Camden County EMA Office which is serving at point-zero in the effort.

The EMA number to call is 573-346-7108.