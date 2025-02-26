MODOT Plans To Work On Route TT Thursday Following Two Weather Delays

MoDOT is hoping the third time is a charm and putting motorists who normally use Route-TT near Doctors Lawn and Landscape on alert that some maintenance work will finally get done this week.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says, after being postponed a couple times because of Mother Nature, a crew will be putting a drainage pipe in under the roadway with the work expected to take most of the day Thursday.

“That will be a full closure. So for about half a day, a little more than half a day out there, we’ll we’ll have TT closed. You’ll have to go all the way around.”

Elsewhere this week, traffic impacts are also expected with some work to be done in the area of the old toll booths on ‘MM’ between Lake Ozark and Sunrise Beach, and in the area of ‘5’ and ‘52’ in Versailles.