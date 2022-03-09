News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MODOT Responds To Lake Chamber About Kingdom City Interchange

ByReporter Mike Anthony

The Missouri Department of Transportation responds to concerns from the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce about being left out in discussions over how to improve the Interstate-70 and Route-54 junction in Kingdom City.

Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says, despite the unfortunate omission, the process of how the highways and transportation commission came to its recommendation did work the way it was designed to work…“Traffic consultant plugged in all the numbers we gave him. You know, Lake traffic coming on Friday and leaving on Sundays. Of course, weekly and daily traffic there. It’s a major interchange with US 54 and Interstate 70. So, they said this will work and we understand that, and that’s the preferred alternative at this time.”

The tentative solution, according to Lynch, will be to put in a diverging diamond interchange at the location…an interchange which has proven to be pretty popular statewide.

In the meantime, public comment on the proposed solution to handle traffic better at 70-and-54 will be accepted until March 15th.

