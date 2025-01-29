MODOT Says More Roadwork Is Being Scheduled For Other Parts Of The Lake Region

With some decent weather at least in the short-term forecast, the department of transportation continues to ramp up for several projects around the lake area and the region.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says some culvert work is planned along routes “TT” and “K” in Laclede County.

“This is standard operations during winter months. While we’re waiting on the snow to start flying again. Our maintenance crews can get out and cut brush, replace some culverts that need to be replaced as long as the grounds not too frozen for us to dig on, as well as repair some gravel driveways.”

Roeger also says some nighttime bridge maintenance activities will also be done in the near future on the I-44 Gasconade River bridge.

Otherwise, back in the lake area, work will also begin sooner than later on demolishing the former toll bridge booths, laying pipe under Route-TT near Doctor’s Landscape and the round-a-bout and 52 west work in Versailles.