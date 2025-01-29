No Change In Bond For Stover Man Accused Of Sex Act With Dog & Possession Of Child Porn

No change in bond for a 21-year-old man from Stover accused of several counts of possessing up to 93 child porn videos and a video of himself having sex with a dog.

Brenton Roberts was arraigned on Tuesday morning in Morgan County entering a not guilty plea and asking for his $250,000 bond to be reduced.

That request was denied.

Roberts is formally charged with five counts of possessing child porn including graphic videos of adults being engaged in sexual acts with children possibly as young as 1-2-years-old.

He has not been charged at this time for the alleged sex acts with a dog.

A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of Roberts.

His next court date for a seven-day bond hearing is set for next Tuesday.