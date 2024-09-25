fbpx

Thu. Sep 26th, 2024

 

Trial Underway In Cole County Over Transgender Laws And Services

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Politics State News Tuesday, September 24th, 2024

A two-week bench trial challenging Missouri’s transgender services law is underway in Cole County.

At issue is the state’s 2023 law banning transition surgeries on minors and imposes a three-year moratorium on hormone therapy and puberty blockers for patients not already receiving that care.

The new law, which also prohibits gender re-assignment for prison inmates, has been on hold for the past year a year.

The ACLUI of Missouri and the national LGBTQ filed the suit which will now be heard by Judge Robert Craig from the 44th Circuit.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Politics State News Tuesday, September 24th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony