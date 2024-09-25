Trial Underway In Cole County Over Transgender Laws And Services

A two-week bench trial challenging Missouri’s transgender services law is underway in Cole County.

At issue is the state’s 2023 law banning transition surgeries on minors and imposes a three-year moratorium on hormone therapy and puberty blockers for patients not already receiving that care.

The new law, which also prohibits gender re-assignment for prison inmates, has been on hold for the past year a year.

The ACLUI of Missouri and the national LGBTQ filed the suit which will now be heard by Judge Robert Craig from the 44th Circuit.