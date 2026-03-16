MODOT To Close Portions Of Bagnell Dam BLVD For Culvert Replacement

Heads up Lakers

Officials with MODOT say they’ll be shutting down portions of Bagnell Dam Boulevard in Miller County this week.

Crews are planning to close Business Route 54, aka Bagnell Dam Boulevard, from Route W to Valley Road for a culvert pipe replacement.

It takes place this Wednesday March 18th from 6:00 am to 4:30 pm.

MoDOT say property owners will be able to access their driveways, but all through traffic will need to seek an alternate route.

That work is weather permitting.