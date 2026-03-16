From Tornadoes To Snow To High Winds – Missouri Weather Whiplash In Full Effect

It’s going to be a bit windy today.

The National Weather Service says winds are expected to be steady at 20 to 30 miles per hour, with possible gusts up to 40 or 50 miles per hour.

They say the wind could cause flying debris to clog the roads and possibly sporadic power outages.

Storms on Sunday were a bit wild, going from a Tornado Watch with Severe Storm warnings…eventually to light snow and a Snow Squall Line warning in the evening along I-44.

With the advisory comes advice itself….no burning.

The conditions can cause rapid spread of fire, leading to natural cover fires or worse.

If you are going to do any burning, you should contact your local fire department to determine if it is safe.

Recent natural cover fires burned several hundred acres in Camden County alone this year.