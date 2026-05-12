MODOT To Close The Bagnell Dam For Work Wednesday & Thursday

Motorists who normally use the bridge over Bagnell Dam are being given a heads-up by the Department of Transportation about a one or two day closing to allow for some routine maintenance done.

“Ameren will need to conduct some surveying, that’s their annual seismic shift survey and so they’ll have a consulting, engineering, land surveying firm in their local firm to perform some activities for Ameren.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says the work, weather permitting, is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

It’s anticipated that the dam will be closed both days from 8-3 to get the work done.