MODOT to Continue Work on Dam Project and Start Road Striping

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 12, 2022

With the weather expected to wash out any progress on various projects this week, MoDOT continues planning for the finishing touches of the Bagnell Dam project and to begin the annual striping of the highways and bi-ways. And when workers do hit the road for striping, a big part of trying to ensure the safety of motorists and the workers will depend on T-M-A devices.

MODOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says, last year, there was a record 61 hits by drivers striking the T-M-A devices to go along with 17 work zone fatalities which, he says, can greatly be minimized by paying more attention when behind the wheel.

