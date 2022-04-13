It doesn’t take very long for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to re-file criminal charges against three employees of the Duck Boat company accused in the deaths of 17 people. Kenneth McKee, the captain…Curtis Lanham, the general manager…and Charles Baltzell, the manager on duty…had originally been charged with 17 counts each of involuntary manslaughter with McKee also facing several counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the incident when one of the vessels sank during a severe storm on Table Rock Lake back in July 2018. The cases were dismissed last Tuesday, on April 5th, by a judge citing that there was no evidence of the men knowing about the incoming weather. The Attorney General’s then re-filed the cases in Stone County Associate Circuit Court on Thursday, April 7th. At the current time, court dates for the three have not been announced.

