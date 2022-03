Motorists who use Route-54 in Miller County between the lake area and Cole County are likely to run into several projects over, at least, the next few months. The work on multiple intersections along that stretch will include several safety features such as J-turns or extended turning/acceleration and deceleration lanes. Some lane closures can be expected during the work, which began Wednesday and was awarded to Capital Paving and Construction at a price tag of a little over $6.1-million.

