A Miller County R-3, Tuscumbia, teacher was scheduled to be in arraigned Wednesday in associate circuit court. Michael Allen is charged with two counts each of statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student. It’s alleged that Allen provided liquor to several female students while, at the same, having had inappropriate contact with one of the juveniles. That relationship, reportedly, started back in December 2020 before coming to an end earlier this month. Allen is free after posting a $75-thousand bond with an added bond condition of not having any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 17.

