MODOT’s Trash Can Decorating Contest For K-12 Students Gets Underway Across The State

The Missouri Department of Transportation invites Missouri students in grades K-12 to help fight litter in Missouri—and to have creative and educational fun—by participating in the 2026 “Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free” trash–can-decorating contest. The contest is part of MoDOT’s annual “No MOre Trash!” statewide litter campaign, which is held in April.

The contest encourages school-aged kids to join in the fight against litter by decorating a large trash can with the “No MOre Trash!” logo and a litter-prevention message using a variety of creative materials. Schools, or home school programs, may submit one trash can entry in each competition category: grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Entries are judged based on creativity, adherence to the contest rules and effective use of the theme and logo.

First-place winners from each competition category receive $200 awarded to the sponsoring schools. All first-place winners are then eligible for a grand prize of $600 and a trophy awarded to the sponsoring school.

There is no entry fee for the contest. Participating school groups must submit a completed entry form online with up to three photos and a release form by March 13. Contest rules, entry forms, release forms, logos, past winners and educational information can be found at modot.org/trash–can-contest.