Monday Sports Report Features Chiefs & College Basketball

With NFL free agency about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a preemptive strike to keep one of their best players defensive tackle

Chris Jones and the team agreeing on a new 5 year contract worth $95 million in guaranteed money that would make Jones the highest paid defensive tackle in the history of the league.





This past weekend was Arch Madness in St. Louis, the Drake Bulldogs, the MVC champions.

They knock off top seed Indiana State on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Missouri State men’s basketball coach Dana Ford fired at the school.

His run never quite brought the results many had hoped.

Ford lasted at the school for six seasons, his best year coming in 2022, 23 wins, and 11 losses never made it to the NCAA tournament.

Mizzou basketball, they lose again a winless season in the SEC, believe it or not, for the Tigers.

They fall at LSU by a score of 84 -80, next up they’ll play Georgia in the opening round of the SEC tournament Wednesday night at 8:30

A win and Mizzou would advance to play Thursday against the Florida Gators.